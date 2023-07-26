United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $203.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average is $181.02. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

