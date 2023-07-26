Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.