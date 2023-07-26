TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

TRU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 1,974,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,866. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.