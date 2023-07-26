TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

TRU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 1,974,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,866. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $84.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

