Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.36-3.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.30.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,597. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

