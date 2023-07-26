TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 110,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,937,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

