Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.09-7.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. 713,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

