Loop Capital Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $140.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.11. 7,085,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

