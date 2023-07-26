AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.94)-(0.92) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.94–$0.92 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

