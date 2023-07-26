Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.
Snap Trading Down 14.2 %
NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,837,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,457,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares in the company, valued at $31,747,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
