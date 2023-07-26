SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Compass Point

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Compass Point from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,459,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after buying an additional 1,998,781 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

