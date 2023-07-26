Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Pivotal Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

SPOT stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,085,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,939. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

