Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.32.

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.