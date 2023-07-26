Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.97-2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.30 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
