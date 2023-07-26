Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,885 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $434,872.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,610,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,941,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.