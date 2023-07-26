Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,131,250.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,256. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.