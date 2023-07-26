Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 1,250,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,901. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

