Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 1,250,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,901. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
