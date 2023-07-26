Martin Auster Sells 28,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $995,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,445.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Martin Auster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $969,920.00.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %
VTYX traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. 277,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,536. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 421.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $358,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
