Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,139,320.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $514.55. 2,917,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,752. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average is $395.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.