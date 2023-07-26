Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,337,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,879. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 288,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $570,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.