Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

BSRR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 61,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

