USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$3.30 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of USNA traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,042. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FMR LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

