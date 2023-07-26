Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of CZNC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 16,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

