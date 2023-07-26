Citizens & Northern Co. (CZNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
Shares of CZNC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. 16,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CZNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
