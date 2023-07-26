Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.30-$9.70 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,464. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,034.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 465,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,668,000 after purchasing an additional 424,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.