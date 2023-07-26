BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock remained flat at C$10.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 109,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,597. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$10.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.30.

