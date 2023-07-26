RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,462. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

