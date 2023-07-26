Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CALM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 1,635,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

