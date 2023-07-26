BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.70.

