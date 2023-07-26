BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.70.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.