HC Wainwright Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 8,273,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,280. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.