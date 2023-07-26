Zacks Research Weighs in on Roper Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.56.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $493.85. The company had a trading volume of 450,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.73 and a 200-day moving average of $446.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

