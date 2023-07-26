Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$175.01. 273,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.69. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$136.02 and a 52-week high of C$182.66.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 85.49%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

