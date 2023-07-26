Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. 1,304,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.