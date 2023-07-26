Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIGI. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $107.56. 138,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $133.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 117,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 146,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

