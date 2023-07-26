Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CQP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 66,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.