Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.53. 7,788,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

