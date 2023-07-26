Gregory S. Bentley Sells 57,696 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,477. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,006,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $57,710,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

