Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WestRock Trading Up 0.7 %

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,491. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.