Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 72,047 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,703,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,903,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

