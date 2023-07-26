Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Raised by Analyst

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 171,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,698. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 778,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

