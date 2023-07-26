Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,990,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

