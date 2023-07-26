The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.