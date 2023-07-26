Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.33). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.10. 839,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,649. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

