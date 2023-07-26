Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million.

Globant Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 315,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,749. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.