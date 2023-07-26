Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,632,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,921,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Up 3.0 %

Asana stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.20. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.