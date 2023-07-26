Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,632,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,921,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.20. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

