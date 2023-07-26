Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on August 15th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TVE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,585. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVE shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

