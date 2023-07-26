Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 93,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. Barclays started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.