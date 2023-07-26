Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of HEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 216,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.