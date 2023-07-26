Zacks Research Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Humana in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

HUM traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.84 and a 200-day moving average of $492.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

