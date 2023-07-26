Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.38. 1,184,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after buying an additional 174,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 369,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.