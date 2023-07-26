mdf commerce inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 66.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

TSE MDF traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445. The firm has a market cap of C$157.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

