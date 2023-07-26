Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lightspeed Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lightspeed Commerce’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 393,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.