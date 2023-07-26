Mesa Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 7,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,687. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.88% and a return on equity of 142.69%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

